2 Firms Guide Tech Biz Blend On $300M Funding Round

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Just five months after its previous financing, digital lending platform Blend said Wednesday it raised $300 million in a funding round that nearly doubles its valuation to $3.3 billion and was led by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. San Francisco-based Blend said in a statement with its lead investors in the Series G round, Coatue Management and Tiger Global Management, that the proceeds will be used to help it continue its growth and investments in its consumer banking software that's used by hundreds of financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and US...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS