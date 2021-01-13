NLRB Cites Air Travel Risks In Maui Mail-Vote Order

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A group of dock workers at a Maui port will vote by mail on whether to form a union after a National Labor Relations Board official said rising COVID-19 case numbers and the threat air travel poses for agency overseers make an in-person vote too risky. NLRB San Francisco office head Jill Coffman on Tuesday rejected Matson Terminals' request for an in-person vote and said workers at its Kahului location should vote by mail on whether to join the International Longshore and Warehouse Union under the NLRB's decision in Aspirus Keweenaw, which sets criteria for analyzing whether workers can safely vote...

