NHTSA Delays Vehicle Emissions Penalty Increase

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said it will delay an increase in the penalty amount for violating motor vehicle average fuel economy standards until auto manufacturers start to sell 2022 models. The delay follows the Second Circuit's August ruling that NHTSA violated federal law when it implemented a 60% rollback of the Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, standards penalty, and a subsequent request from automakers that the higher penalty be delayed. NHTSA said if it were to implement the ruling, which vacated its 2019 rule, the civil penalty would have to apply to all vehicle model years...

