Period Tracker App Reaches Deal In FTC Data Sharing Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- Period-tracking app Flo inked a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to end a lawsuit alleging the app illegally sent user data to Facebook and Google. The FTC's five commissioners voted unanimously to accept the commission's 51-page deal with Flo Health Inc., a menstruation-tracking business run by two brothers from Belarus, Dmitry and Yuri Gurski. The deal forces the app to commission an independent review of its privacy practices before it sends any more data to online advertising companies and obligates the company to tell those advertisers to destroy any personal information they've collected from Flo. The agency...

