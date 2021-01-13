Boston Atty Tapped For Mass. Cannabis Control Commission

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy has tapped attorney and legislative adviser Ava Callender Concepcion for a seat on the Cannabis Control Commission, filling out the five-member regulator with a criminal justice reform expert. Concepcion, who most recently advised on legislation and policy as director of governmental affairs and external partnerships at the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, will replace outgoing Commissioner Britte McBride for a five-year term, Healy's office said Tuesday. Concepcion, whose legislative work focused on criminal justice reform, will occupy a seat that must be held by a public safety expert under state law. She joins incoming Commissioners Nurys...

