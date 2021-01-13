Reed Smith Says Beneficiary To Blame In Trust Fund Row

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Reed Smith LLP fought Wednesday to convert a Hong Kong man claiming the firm allegedly mishandled the setup of his trust fund into a co-defendant and counter-claimant in two lawsuits, telling a Pennsylvania state court that any damages the trust suffered were a result of his efforts to seize control of it. The firm argued that Adrien Chen, the beneficiary of the trust, had slow-walked and thwarted Reed Smith's efforts to fix problems with the trust that led to an increased tax liability for him because he had been fighting to oust the trustees in a separate lawsuit at...

