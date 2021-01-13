USPTO Says China IP Growth May Be Due To Gov't Subsidies

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Though China's patent and trademark activity continues to soar, the figures may have been influenced by government subsidies and other "non-market factors," the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said in a new report Wednesday. While a high rate of patents and trademarks is often an indicator of a country's innovation, "conclusions in this regard with respect to China should not be reached without consideration of non-market factors," according to the report. The USPTO said that Beijing has adopted more than 70 subnational trademark subsidy measures, such as those by provincial and city governments, to boost applications and registrations domestically and overseas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS