Ore. Winery Sanctioned In Pot Stench Suit Against Neighbor

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- An Oregon winery suing to block a neighbor from operating a marijuana farm was slapped with sanctions Wednesday for failing to produce discovery documents in a timely manner in the long-running civil racketeering dispute. McMinnville vineyard owner Momtazi Family LLC eventually produced more than 8,500 pages of documents requested by the defendants, although only after two motions to compel. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown said the documents "could and should have been produced long ago" and sanctioned Momtazi $2,500. "Although the court concludes plaintiff has belatedly produced the documents identified by defendants, the delayed production required defendants to file two...

