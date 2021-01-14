Ill. House Declines To Decouple From Virus Aid Tax Provisions

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Illinois governor's plan to decouple from federal pandemic aid provisions, including those that temporarily suspend the limitation on pass-through businesses' ability to use net operating losses to offset nonbusiness income, has failed to pass. The Illinois House on Wednesday failed to garner enough votes to advance S.B. 1199, according to the House Clerk's Office. The measure received fewer than 60 votes, failing to meet the threshold for passage, according to reports. The amended version of the bill, introduced by Rep. Michael J. Zalewski, D-Riverside, would have decoupled from some of the provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS