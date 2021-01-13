Va. Atty, Lawmakers Seek To Abolish Med Mal Damages Cap

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- An attorney best known for representing Paula Jones in her sexual harassment suit against President Bill Clinton is spearheading efforts to overturn Virginia's cap on medical malpractice damages, but attorneys are divided on whether the campaign will prove successful, given a long-standing agreement between rival groups on the limit. Virginia state Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican, on Wednesday formally introduced S.B. 1107, a bill to eliminate the cap that currently limits medical malpractice payouts to $2.45 million in total damages, an amount that is raised annually on a sliding scale. If enacted, the cap would be overturned on July 1....

