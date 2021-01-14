Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Worker Keeps Arb. Award In OT Fight With Excavator Maker

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- An Ohio construction excavator machine company must pay an employee for overtime hours he did not actually work due to a collective bargaining agreement violation, after a federal judge in the state said an arbitrator was right to issue the award for the payment.

In an opinion and order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese denied a bid by Gradall Industries Inc. to vacate the arbitrator's award and granted summary judgment to International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 54 and Local Lodge 1285 on their bid to enforce the award. The judge said the court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!