Worker Keeps Arb. Award In OT Fight With Excavator Maker

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- An Ohio construction excavator machine company must pay an employee for overtime hours he did not actually work due to a collective bargaining agreement violation, after a federal judge in the state said an arbitrator was right to issue the award for the payment. In an opinion and order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese denied a bid by Gradall Industries Inc. to vacate the arbitrator's award and granted summary judgment to International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 54 and Local Lodge 1285 on their bid to enforce the award. The judge said the court has...

