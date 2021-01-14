4 Things To Know About Illinois' New House Speaker

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- Ancel Glink partner Emanuel "Chris" Welch took the gavel of the Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday, ending the decadeslong tenure of his embattled predecessor and becoming the first Black man to hold the state's speaker post. Welch is an attorney who has largely represented municipalities and school districts, and was first elected to the state legislature in 2013. His rise marks a turning point in Illinois politics, as fellow Democrat Michael Madigan, 78, had led the chamber almost continuously since 1983 and had long been considered the most powerful politician in the state before becoming embroiled in a $200 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS