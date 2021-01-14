Constantine Cannon Names NY Partners To Managing Body

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Prominent antitrust firm Constantine Cannon LLP elevated a pair of longtime New York partners to its management committee this week, adding two women to its leadership ranks who both said they will prioritize diversity efforts as the firm moves forward. Administrative partner Alysia Solow and general counsel Amianna Stovall joined Constantine Cannon's governing body after a combined 36 years at the midsize firm, the firm announced Monday. Solow joined Constantine Cannon in 1997 and now directs the firm's e-discovery practice group and serves as intake partner in the whistleblower practice group, as well as assigning and hiring partner. She also serves...

