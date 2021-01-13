9th. Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Target Dietary Supplement

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action challenging healthy hair and skin claims on Target brand biotin supplements, saying that the allegations are barred by federal law. The panel in a published opinion said that the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act preempts Todd Greenberg's claims that the labels on the Target Corp. supplements are deceptive because most people don't benefit from extra biotin. The panel said that Greenberg's California state law claims are blocked by the federal law because dietary supplement labels require substantiation for the ingredient's function on the human body, not the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS