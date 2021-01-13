Former Gibbons, Latham Atty Named NJ's Acting DEP Head

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:49 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced on Twitter that former Gibbons PC attorney Shawn LaTourette will take over as acting commissioner of the state's Department of Environmental Protection when Commissioner Catherine McCabe retires Friday. "I know he'll be able to ably lead the Department going forward," Murphy said in a Twitter post. Murphy announced on Dec. 1 that McCabe would be retiring on Jan. 15. LaTourette previously served as the deputy commissioner and chief of staff of the New Jersey DEP. According to his LinkedIn profile, LaTourette formerly worked as director of the environmental law department at Gibbons, and...

