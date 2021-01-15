Greenberg Traurig Grows Sacramento Office With Policy Vets

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 12:05 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP is expanding its Sacramento office with the additions of a veteran government relations attorney and a former Lighthouse Public Affairs lobbyist to head up its Sacramento government law and policy, or GLP, practice, the firm announced earlier this month. Patrick Shannon, the founder of his own firm, Government Relations Counsel, and a former shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, has returned as shareholder of the firm and is co-leading Greenberg Traurig's GLP practice in its Sacramento office with Alice L. Kessler, a former legislative advocate and partner at Lighthouse Public Affairs. "In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, skillful attorneys like...

