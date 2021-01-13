Ex-Davis Polk Atty Fined For Discovery Failures In Bias Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday criticized a former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate for dodging questions and failing to turn over documents in his racial bias lawsuit against the firm, saying he must pay their attorney fees for his "inadequate and improper" actions. Using full case citations in the hourlong teleconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods ploddingly enumerated the ways that Kaloma Cardwell failed to abide by basic rules of discovery, punctuating the technical rebuke with plain language, repeatedly impugning the lawyer's understanding of "fairly fundamental principles," such as attorney-client privilege, as he also granted the law firm's...

