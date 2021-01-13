Seyfarth Drops Trump Org. As Client After Capitol Riot

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP confirmed Wednesday that it has dropped the Trump Organization, President Donald Trump's namesake business empire, as a client after Trump helped incite his supporters to try to overturn the results of the presidential election. Seyfarth Shaw LLP has dropped the Trump Organization as a client after President Donald Trump helped incite his supporters to riot at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The firm represented a number of Trump-owned businesses — mostly hotels — in commercial and business litigation. The decision comes as a number of other...

