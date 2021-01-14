Tarter Krinsky Hires 2-Partner Practice From Amster Rothstein

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A two-partner practice specializing in working with sellers on Amazon has moved from the intellectual property boutique Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein to the New York offices of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP. Tarter Krinsky announced Wednesday that it was bringing on partners Mark Berkowitz and Tuvia Rotberg, as well as Sandra A. Hudak, an associate, from Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP. All three are registered patent attorneys with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "Working together, we developed this e-commerce practice that focuses on the Amazon Marketplace and sellers on the Amazon Marketplace and it's really taken off over the past...

