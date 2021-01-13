Liberty On The Hook For $7.5M In Wrongful Death Judgment

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Missouri appellate court has affirmed a ruling against Liberty Insurance Corp. and in favor of a primary insurer and the family of a man who died after he was ejected from a vehicle at a dairy farm, allowing the family to collect $7.5 million from a Liberty umbrella insurance policy. Judge W. Douglas Thomson, writing for the panel Tuesday, affirmed two lower court judgments in favor of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. and the family of Richard Geiler, who died while he was working at a dairy farm as part of a rehabilitation program in 2015, according to the opinion....

