Cannabis Firm Wants Pot Co.'s $5M Malpractice Claims Axed

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Feuerstein Kulick LLP has urged a federal judge to toss a $5 million legal malpractice suit alleging the boutique cannabis firm cost an Arkansas medical marijuana company its licensure from the state. The New York-based firm told U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky on Wednesday that Holistic Industries of Arkansas LLC's suit, which claims the firm misrepresented itself as an expert in the legal process of the medical marijuana industry but failed to ensure the company's license application was up to par, should be tossed for lack of jurisdiction. Alternatively, the firm urged the court to send the dispute to arbitration in...

