Pork Buyers Win Initial Approval Of $24.5M Deal With JBS

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Direct buyers of pork won preliminary approval of a $24.5 million settlement with JBS to resolve price-fixing allegations, as a Minnesota federal judge gave the first nod to a deal that would also obligate the meat processing giant to cooperate with the plaintiffs. The group of pork purchasers sought a green light for the deal with JBS USA Food Co. in December. The suit that's being settled is just one piece of a massive antitrust litigation in which pork producers are accused of plotting to inflate prices. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said in a Wednesday order that the proposed...

