Wells Fargo Employees Say Firm Prevented OT Reporting

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:38 PM EST) -- A Wells Fargo & Co. subsidiary was hit with a putative collection and class action in Missouri federal court from employees who accused the financial services firm of preventing them from reporting all the hours they worked. The employees said Wells Fargo Advisors violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Missouri minimum wage law by failing to pay overtime to client associates, even though they routinely worked more than 40 hours per week, according to a complaint Wednesday. "Defendant knew and/or recklessly disregarded that its client associates were working hours in addition to those for which they were scheduled and/or...

