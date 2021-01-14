Gibson Dunn, Latham Guide Petco's Above-Target $864M IPO

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed Petco, guided by Gibson Dunn and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins, went public Thursday after raising $864 million in an initial public offering that exceeded expectations, hoping to capitalize on the current IPO boom and broader trend of rising pet ownership. San Diego-based Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. sold 48 million shares at $18 each, beating its projected price range of $14 to $17 per share. Its shares rose in debut trading Thursday on the Nasdaq, rising $11.50 to $29.50, or 64%, under the symbol "WOOF." Petco marks the latest in a surge of companies tapping public markets...

