Ex-Mich. Gov. Snyder Charged Over Flint Water Crisis

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged in state court Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from the Flint water crisis, according to a filing by the state's Attorney General Dana M. Nessel. The offense date listed on the docket entry is April 25, 2014, which, as the Detroit Free Press points out, is the day the city of Flint started getting its water from the Flint River. The charges, which are misdemeanors, carry up to a year in prison. An indictment was not available in the docket. Nessel, whose representatives did not immediately respond to requests...

