Acting ICE Head Steps Down Weeks Into The Job

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- The acting leader of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has resigned mere weeks after he assumed the post, an agency official confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. Until the White House names Jonathan Fahey's successor, Deputy Director Tae Johnson will assume leadership of the agency, the official said. Fahey took charge of ICE after its previous acting director, Tony Pham, resigned in December after a five-month term. Pham inherited the agency in August when his predecessor, Matthew Albence, retired. ICE has yet to have a Senate-confirmed director under President Donald Trump's administration. With days remaining in Trump's term, it will likely be...

