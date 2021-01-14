Eversheds, Sackers Guide £30M Marie Curie Pension Deal

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 2:18 PM GMT) -- Legal & General said on Thursday that a charity for terminal illness support has insured £30 million ($40 million) of staff pension liabilities with the company, marking the start of what is likely to be another busy year in bulk annuities deals. The Marie Curie defined benefit pension scheme secured the retirement benefits of more than 300 retirees and former employees through the deal, Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said. Final figures have not yet been calculated, but the volume of pension deals is believed to have exceeded £50 billion last year, insurance giant Aon said this month. That makes...

