Clyde & Co. Nabs Norton Rose Trio To Open In Munich

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 4:22 PM GMT) -- U.K.-based law firm Clyde & Co. said Thursday it has hired a team of insurance lawyers from rival Norton Rose Fulbright and will open a new office in Munich. Clyde & Co. LLP said it has nabbed three partners along with seven other lawyers and support staff from Norton Rose as its new insurance team in the Munich office, which will open on Feb 1. Partners Eva-Maria Barbosa, Andreas Börner, and Sven Förster have all worked together at Norton Rose since 2006, their new firm said. "Our Munich office will significantly bolster our offering to clients and give us a presence...

