Keep BitMEX Racketeering Suit Alive, Traders Tell Calif. Judge

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Traders who accused the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and its founders of "myriad" illegal activities told a federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday that the key facts of their lengthy suit are "simple and easy to understand," and so the suit should not be tossed. In a Jan. 13 memo detailing their opposition to dismissal of the suit, BMA LLC and traders Yaroslav Kolchin and Vitaly Dubinin told U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick that HDR Global Trading Ltd., the company that owns BitMEX; HDR's alleged "U.S.-based alter ego" ABS Global Trading Ltd.; BitMEX's self-described co-founders, Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo and Samuel...

