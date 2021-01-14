Conn. AG Unveils Antitrust Probe Into Amazon E-Book Biz

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Connecticut attorney general's office is probing whether Amazon engaged in anti-competitive behavior in the digital book business through its deals with certain publishers, the office told Law360. In a Thursday statement, Attorney General William Tong said the state had an "active and ongoing antitrust investigation into Amazon regarding potentially anticompetitive terms in their e-book distribution agreements with certain publishers." "The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General took action against Apple and a number of e-book publishers to protect competition in the market for sales of e-books," the statement continued, referring to the state's 2010 investigation into Apple's involvement in a...

