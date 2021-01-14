Elanco Wants Out Of Investors' 'Channel-Stuffing' Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Animal supply company Elanco Animal Health asked an Indiana federal judge Wednesday to toss a "meritless" investor suit that alleges the company hid anticipated revenue drops due to undisclosed inventory backlogs. Indiana-based Elanco argued that the investors failed to state a claim, as the company didn't participate in the alleged "channel-stuffing" that misled shareholders. Instead, the sales incentives it gave to distributors, urging them to buy more products, is standard industry practice and one that the company disclosed. "Plaintiffs' channel-stuffing allegations are meritless and do not come close to stating the type of facts that courts have recognized as indicative of channel-stuffing,"...

