Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Elanco Wants Out Of Investors' 'Channel-Stuffing' Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Animal supply company Elanco Animal Health asked an Indiana federal judge Wednesday to toss a "meritless" investor suit that alleges the company hid anticipated revenue drops due to undisclosed inventory backlogs.

Indiana-based Elanco argued that the investors failed to state a claim, as the company didn't participate in the alleged "channel-stuffing" that misled shareholders. Instead, the sales incentives it gave to distributors, urging them to buy more products, is standard industry practice and one that the company disclosed.  

"Plaintiffs' channel-stuffing allegations are meritless and do not come close to stating the type of facts that courts have recognized as indicative of channel-stuffing,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!