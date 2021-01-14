Bennett Jones, Gowling Steer Cresco's $213M Pot Biz Buy

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis heavyweight Cresco Labs said Thursday it will enter Florida with an all-stock purchase of medical marijuana company Bluma Wellness, a $213 million deal steered by Bennett Jones LLP and Gowling WLG. Illinois-based Cresco will pay a nearly 30% premium for Bluma, which has seven dispensaries operating under the One Plant Florida brand and eight more in the pipeline. Bluma also has 54,000 square feet of cultivation space and a fleet of statewide delivery vehicles, according to a statement. The move, coming as the cannabis sector is primed for an uptick in mergers and acquisitions, will give Cresco a presence...

