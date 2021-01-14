Paul Hastings, Wachtell Guide $125M Fintech Investment

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- Consumer and small business-focused company LendingPoint said Thursday it landed a $125 million investment from Warburg Pincus to help it continue growing and working with its e-commerce and financial institution partners, in a fundraising led by Paul Hastings LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. With the new capital from the private equity firm, Atlanta-based LendingPoint said it's now raised $325 million in equity investments, and that from 2015 through 2020 it originated $2.5 billion in loans, according to its joint statement with Warburg Pincus. "We are thrilled to partner with Warburg Pincus as we continue to make the investments in...

