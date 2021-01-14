Goodwin-Guided Poshmark's Shares Leap After $277M Debut

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Online fashion marketplace Poshmark saw its shares soar Thursday after a $277 million initial public offering guided by Goodwin Procter LLP that topped the company's expected price range. Poshmark Inc.'s shares opened at $97.50 apiece, more than double their IPO price of $42 each. The IPO price also came in above the expected mark — the California-based company had earlier said it expected shares to price between $35 and $39. Poshmark's shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "POSH." The company could raise more money from its debut if the underwriters use their overallotment option....

