9th Circ. Denies Advocate's Nuke Decommissioning Challenge

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected a California public safety advocate's challenge of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's decommissioning plan for a nuclear plant on the Pacific coast, saying the group didn't show the federal government "abdicated" its safety responsibilities. In a brief memorandum on Wednesday, a panel rejected a petition from Public Watchdogs challenging the decommissioning approach at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, located roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego. The advocacy group argued that the NRC didn't properly consider the difficulties of long-term nuclear storage for spent fuel from the Southern California Edison facility, but the panel...

