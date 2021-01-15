Berger Singerman Adds Ex-Payless CLO, Baker McKenzie Atty

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Berger Singerman LLP has added an attorney who previously served as Payless ShoeSource's chief legal officer and a lawyer who formerly worked on tax matters with Baker McKenzie as partners in two of its offices in Florida, the firm has announced. David Camhi will work in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in Miami, while Daniel W. Hudson will work in Miami, both as part of Berger Singerman's business, finance and tax team, according to the firm's announcement on Wednesday. At Payless ShoeSource, Camhi worked to steer the retailer out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, redefined how the company's domestic and international operations...

