Simpson Guides KKR's $1.7B Asia-Focused Real Estate Fund

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- KKR, with help from Simpson Thacher, has closed its first-ever Asia-Pacific-focused real estate fund at a value of $1.7 billion, according to an announcement Thursday from the private equity firm. KKR & Co. Inc. said Thursday it closed its KKR Asia Real Estate Partners fund, which will target opportunistic investments across the Asia-Pacific region. The fund is one of the largest-ever inaugural, pan-regional funds to focus on the Asia-Pacific region, KKR said Thursday. "AREP's close marks the next chapter of growth for KKR in Asia Pacific as we continue to expand our position as a proven alternative capital provider across asset...

