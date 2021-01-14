Italian Region's Gas Subsidy Isn't Illegal Tax Break, ECJ Rules

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Subsidies granted to motorists in Italy's northern Friuli Venezia Giulia region do not constitute an illegal excise tax reduction, Europe's top court ruled Thursday, rejecting calls by the European Commission to find Italy in violation of European law. The commission failed to produce evidence to suggest that the region's excise duty contribution scheme violated European rules meant to prevent market distortions in the energy sector, the European Court of Justice ruled. The court held that the scheme didn't need approval from European authorities, as the commission contended. The decision hinged on whether subsidies granted under the scheme could be considered refunds...

