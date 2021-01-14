USTR Raps Digital Taxes In 3 More Countries, But No Tariffs

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trade Representative on Thursday determined that digital services taxes adopted by Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom discriminate against American companies, in rulings that come barely a week after similar findings for three other countries. As in the cases of India, Italy and Turkey, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer declined to recommend tariffs or other sanctions against Austria, Spain or the U.K. The notices sent to all of the countries said any actions against them "will be addressed in subsequent proceedings" under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which grants the president wide authority to levy retaliatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS