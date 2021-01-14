Biden Floats Stimulus Checks, Credits In $1.9T Of Virus Relief

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion plan Thursday designed to rescue the economy from the novel coronavirus pandemic by providing more business and individual tax incentives, creating jobs and supporting medical professionals. President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic relief plan would give Americans $1,400 more in stimulus payments, extend paid emergency sick leave and temporarily expand tax credits for child care. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) The American Rescue Plan, which is intended to build on legislation passed in late December that provided individuals with $600 economic stimulus payments, is the first step of Biden's two-part plan to reinvigorate the American economy as millions of...

