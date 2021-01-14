OCC Finalizes 'Fair Access' Rule In Last-Minute Push

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 12:16 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it has finalized its "fair access" rule limiting the ability of bigger national banks to stop lending to fossil fuel companies, gun makers and other politically controversial businesses, a move that's already being condemned by bankers and consumer advocates as midnight rulemaking. The rule, which was first proposed in November and has been championed by the OCC's acting comptroller, Brian Brooks, would restrict larger federally chartered banks and thrifts from denying service to an industry segment for political or otherwise nonobjective, nonquantifiable reasons. "As comptrollers and staff in previous administrations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS