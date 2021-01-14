New ICE Unit To Review OPT Program Impact On US Workers

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will establish a new unit to report on the status of the Optional Practical Training program for foreign students to investigate claims of misuse against participants and employers. The new office was developed based on discussions between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor, and would help ICE's Student and Exchange Visitor Program better regulate OPT, according to the agency's Wednesday announcement. "SEVP is currently unable to evaluate the impact OPT has had on U.S. workers and foreign students who have obtained work authorization through the programs," the agency said. "To...

