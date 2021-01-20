Senate OKs National Intel Chief In 1st Biden Confirmation

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday signed off on Avril D. Haines to be the director of national intelligence, confirming the first woman to hold the government's top intelligence position and President Joe Biden's first Cabinet pick on his first day in office. The U.S. Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, President Joe Biden's first day in office. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Senate voted 84-10 in favor of elevating Haines, who has already been a trailblazer in the intelligence community by serving as the first woman deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency and principal deputy national...

