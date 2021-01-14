Watchdog Says DOJ Didn't Heed Warnings On Zero Tolerance

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Attorney General's Office was a "driving force" behind the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy against illegal border crossings, despite early warnings that it would lead to migrant children being separated from their parents, a federal watchdog reported Thursday. Though then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions "advocated" for the policy, officials in the U.S. Department of Justice failed to prepare for and mismanaged the implementation of the zero-tolerance policy, which led to the separation of 3,000 migrant families that the U.S. is still struggling to reunite, the Office of the Inspector General for the DOJ said. "Our review found that the department's single-minded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS