DOJ Civil Division Head Departs Trump Administration

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Jeffrey Bossert Clark resigned Thursday from his role leading the U.S. Department of Justice's civil and environmental divisions, where he played a leading role defending the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda in court, according to a DOJ representative. Clark's resignation was effective at noon Thursday, according to the DOJ. He didn't publicly give a reason for the departure and hasn't said where he's headed. In September, Clark was named acting head of the Civil Division, adding responsibility to his existing job as head of the Environment and Natural Resources Division. As head of the environmental division, Clark's name has been on filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS