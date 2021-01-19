FTC Antitrust Alum Joins Faegre Drinker As DC Partner

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A former Federal Trade Commission lawyer who has spent decades in private practice has joined Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP's litigation practice as a Washington, D.C., partner. Alicia Batts, previously a partner with Squire Patton Boggs LLP, took her place at Faegre Drinker last week and will leverage more than 30 years of experience to help some of the largest companies come up with ways to deal with competition issues, particularly before the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice. Her accomplishments include a two-year stint as attorney adviser to then-FTC Commissioner Mozelle Thompson, which gave Batts "firsthand insight into...

