RiverRock Sues Fund Managers Over Register Strike Off

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 9:22 PM GMT) -- Investment firm RiverRock has hit Deutsche Real Estate with a €1.6 million ($1.9 million) suit, claiming the German company broke an agreement to manage one of its investment funds when it was struck off the U.K.'s Companies House register. RiverRock European Capital Partners LLP is suing investment managers Nicolaus Harnack and Franz Mörsdorf, who is the director of Deutsche Real Estate Asset Management Ltd., or DREAM. According to a Dec. 11 claim form, which was recently made public, RiverRock entered into an agreement that meant the German residents and Deutsche Real Estate would manage an investment fund, RiverRock European Real Estate...

