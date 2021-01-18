Astellas Fights Teva's Bid To Revoke Its Incontinence Drug IP

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 2:48 PM GMT) -- Astellas has struck back against litigation filed by a rival pharmaceutical company that is seeking to invalidate its patent for treating urinary problems, arguing that the court should reject the attempt to "clear the way" for a competing generic product. Astellas Pharma Inc. denied its patent is invalid in its defense filing to the High Court, which was accompanied by a counterclaim against Teva for infringement. The Japanese company said that unless the court restrains Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. from launching a generic version of its Betmiga product it will wrongly suffer financial losses and other damage. Astellas said in the...

