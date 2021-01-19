4 Busy Areas For GCs With Biden As President

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 12:01 PM EST) -- When President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office on Wednesday at his heavily guarded inauguration two weeks after violence tore through the U.S. Capitol, he will begin a new administration seeking to chart a vastly different policy course from the past four years. The Biden administration's policy changes will likely affect the responsibilities of most general counsel, namely more scrutiny and regulation from the federal government than they've dealt with the Trump administration. For corporate legal decision makers, the overarching theme for the next four years is "back to the future," especially as Biden chooses familiar faces — several advisers...

