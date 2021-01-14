5th Circ. Erases $4M HHS Privacy Fine Against Texas Hospital

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday axed a $4.3 million penalty imposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a trio of data breaches at Texas-based MD Anderson Cancer Center, finding the agency hadn't shown that the medical provider had failed to do enough to protect patients' health data from being unlawfully disclosed. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center filed a petition in April 2019 asking the appellate court to review the fine assessed by HHS' Office for Civil Rights for alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act stemming from the theft of an unencrypted laptop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS